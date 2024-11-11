Share Discovery Village launches toy appeal

A SOURCE of joy for children all year around, Share Discovery Village in Lisnaskea has teamed up with a leading charity to lift the spirits of young people living with cancer this Christmas.

Share has partnered with the Cancer Fund for a Christmas appeal, and is asking for toys and vouchers for those aged one to 22-years-old.

“Every week across Ireland, 10 children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer,” said a Share spokesperson.

“Cancer Fund for Children support children and young people impacted by cancer, either through their own diagnosis or the diagnosis of their parent or sibling. Their Support Specialists provide informal emotional, social and therapeutic support to children and families across Ireland, at home, in hospital and at their short break centre, Daisy Lodge.

“As a charity originally set up to provide support and respite for families with a loved one who is ill or disabled, Share understands how vital it is for services such as Cancer Fund for Children to exist, especially those who face the financial impact cancer can have on a family.”

With this in mind, Share is asking for donations of new toys, which are required due to the children’s impaired immunity, and gift vouchers. Share will also be accepting used toys which will be donated to another charity at a later date.

“While Christmas is a tough time financially for many, any donation is greatly appreciated, no matter the size – even the smallest gift can make the biggest impact,” they said.

They added, “Throughout December, Cancer Fund for Children have 90 young people using their short break facilities. It is Share’s aim to ensure each young person receives a gift this Christmas.

“Any additional new toys will be donated to the children’s cancer ward and their Daisy lodges in Northern Ireland and Ireland.”

Donations can be left at Share’s Arts Arena (roller rink and Christmas Wonderland entrance) on Saturday November 23 and 30 from 3-6pm, Friday December 6 from 5-7pm, and Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December from 10am-7pm.

Share will be accepting old/used toys until Sunday December 15, with additional donation dates on Thursday and Friday December 12 and 13 from 5-7pm, and Saturday and Sunday December 14 and 15 from 10am-7pm.

For more information visit Share’s website https://www.sharevillage.org/christmas-events-northern-ireland

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007