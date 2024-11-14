Official opening of new cafe in Enniskillen

BIG DAY... Owners and staff in the new coffee shop at the official launch of the The Gourmet Grocer in Enniskillen, Terri McCanny, Paris Bell, owners Nicky and Gavin Cassidy, Cillian Whitford and Sophie Swift.

A LARGE crowd turned out to 10 High Street in Enniskillen on Saturday for a special celebration on the first anniversary of The Gourmet Grocer and a sneak-peak into a much-anticipated new cafe.

The Cassidy Hospitality Group recently confirmed that they’ve developed a new sit-in dining offering, named ‘The Gourmet Cafe’, at their popular new shop in the centre of the town.

‘The Gourmet Cafe’ is supporting local and has recently announced its partnership with the county’s first speciality coffee micro roastery firm ‘The Common Ground Roastery’.

Advertisement

Excitement is now building as the cafe is preparing to launch its full breakfast, brunch and lunch menus over the next few days, prior to the upcoming Christmas and festive period.

“The Cassidy brothers, Nicky and Gavin, would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who helped to make the Grand Opening the resounding success it was,” a spokesperson said.

“From the dedicated management and team at The Gourmet Grocer & Cafe, to the contractors who worked tirelessly to make the Cafe sneak peek possible, and to the exceptional local vendors who attended and provided free samples for attendees to enjoy.”

“Thanks are, of course, also in order for every single member of the community, who took time out of their day to come along and show their support for the locally owned business.

“The grand opening festivities are just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for ‘The Gourmet Grocer’.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition