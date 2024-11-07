Major recognition for the Killyhevlin Hotel

THE Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel in Enniskillen has said its “thrilled” after it excelled following a recent inspection of its premise and procedures from a leading hotel standards organisation.

General Manager at the Killyhevlin Hotel, David Morrison, recently confirmed that the Enniskillen-based resort received the prestigious and distinguished AA 4 Silver Star Award recognition.

The award means the Killyhevlin Hotel is one of the only hotels in the North to win this accolade.

“We are thrilled to have attained this prestigious rating from the AA and that our hard work and excellent standards have been further recognised by the AA,” Mr Morrison proudly said.

“The entire team has worked very hard and this industry recognition is well deserved.”

The family-owned Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel is 48-years in business and its soared in recent years, confirming a major redevelopment project with the aim of improving its facilities.

While the hospitality industry has struggled since the Covid-19 pandemic, the recent award recognition signifies that the Killyhevlin Hotel is continuing to go from strength to strength.

“In line with the hotel’s continuous improvement programme a major refurbishment of its luxury rooms was recently completed,” the Killyhevlin Hotel General Manager said.

“The collection of 71 bedrooms includes lakeview rooms, family-friendly rooms and sumptuous suites.

“Located in the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands and just one mile from the historic island town of Enniskillen, the Killyhevlin is the perfect haven for ‘Making Memories By The Lakes’.”

