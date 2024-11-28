Fourth round Irish Junior Cup draw is made

Enniskillen Town's Nicky Collen in action during their Junior Cup win over Magheraveely

The draw has been made for the fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup Round 4 and only one team locally has been drawn at home.

NFC Kesh host Foyle Harps but Enniskillen Town Utd, Tummery Athletic and Lisbellaw Utd will all be on the road.

The games will be played on Saturday, January 4 with a 1.30pm kick-off.

Fourth Round Draw

Ards Rangers II vs Connor/Coleraine Crusaders

Armagh Celtic vs Tummery Athletic

Belvoir vs Enniskillen Town United

Beragh Swifts vs All Saints OB

Crumlin United II vs Bessbrook United

FC Antrim vs Lisbellaw United

Harryville Homers vs Balnamore

Hillsborough Boys vs Dunbreen Rovers

Hill Street vs Ardmore

Killen Rangers vs Ardstraw

Magherafelt Sky Blues vs Coalisland Athletic

NFC Kesh vs Foyle Harps

Raceview vs Cregagh Wanderers

Sandy Row vs Dervock

St Oliver Plunkett II vs Ards Reserves

Strathroy Harps vs Ballyoran