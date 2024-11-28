+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen Town's Nicky Collen in action during their Junior Cup win over Magheraveely

Fourth round Irish Junior Cup draw is made

Posted: 9:16 am November 28, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

The draw has been made for the fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup Round 4 and only one team locally has been drawn at home. 

NFC Kesh host Foyle Harps but Enniskillen Town Utd, Tummery Athletic and  Lisbellaw Utd will all be on the road. 

The games will be played on Saturday, January 4 with a 1.30pm kick-off.

Fourth Round Draw

Ards Rangers II vs Connor/Coleraine Crusaders
Armagh Celtic vs Tummery Athletic
Belvoir vs Enniskillen Town United
Beragh Swifts vs All Saints OB
Crumlin United II vs Bessbrook United
FC Antrim vs Lisbellaw United
Harryville Homers vs Balnamore
Hillsborough Boys vs Dunbreen Rovers
Hill Street vs Ardmore
Killen Rangers vs Ardstraw
Magherafelt Sky Blues vs Coalisland Athletic
NFC Kesh vs Foyle Harps
Raceview vs Cregagh Wanderers
Sandy Row vs Dervock
St Oliver Plunkett II vs Ards Reserves
Strathroy Harps vs Ballyoran

