Derrygonnelly GAA players to cycle for mental health
SUPPORT… The Derrygonnelly Harps GFC senior men’s team is taking part in a fundraising cycle challenge to raise money for men’s mental health awareness.

Derrygonnelly GAA players to cycle for mental health

Posted: 2:22 pm November 22, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A LOCAL GAA club is embarking on an ambitious fitness challenge later this month in a bid to raise awareness about the ever-worsening and worrying mental health crisis in our society.

As a knock-on effect from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s been reported that there has been a rise in males of all ages seeking mental health help, to deal with loneliness, isolation and other factors.

Derrygonnelly Harps GFC is one of a number of organisations who have embraced ‘Movember’, preparing for a 60k an hour cycle in memory of 60 men who die from suicide an hour globally.

On Saturday, November 30, representatives from the senior men’s team will take part in the challenge, which is aiming to raise money to help with the club’s mental health support services.

“Our adult men players alongside the health and well being committee are organising an event to raise awareness for men’s mental and physical health,” a club spokesperson told the Herald.

“On Saturday 30 November they will take part in a Move Challenge, completing 60k an hour on bikes in our new gym facility, remembering the 60 men that suicide takes globally every hour.

“This event will encourage us all to please be sure to speak out and reach out, bring it into our everyday conversations,” they added.

The Harps club is also taking in the ‘Movember’ moustache campaign, which is being carried out by men across the world, to show support for people living with mental health conditions locally.

“Our lads have shaved down and are ready to grow the ‘Mo’ – no matter how long or short,” a Derrygonnelly Harps GFC Health and Wellbeing spokesperson said.

“It’s one simple action that unites, gives purpose and starts conversations that can sprout real change.”

