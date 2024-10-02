Fermanagh residents’ anger at Royal Mail delays

CRISIS… Local residents have been left angry following a number of reported missed deliveries and postal delays from Royal Mail.

RESIDENTS have been left furious after “significant delays and missed deliveries” with letters and parcels from Royal Mail have been reportedly locally, with the company under major pressure.

A senior postman in Fermanagh recently told the Herald that the local Royal Mail branch is struggling to cope with the demand on its services and employees are feeling the pressure.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has vented her frustration at Royal Mail.

“Residents from across the county have reported significant delays and missed deliveries, which are rightly causing frustration and inconvenience,” Ms Dolan said.

“We depend on timely postal services for important correspondence such as health appointments, social welfare letters and bills.”

Royal Mail, which was founded back in 1516, is at the centre of a major consultation by the Office of Communications, otherwise known as Ofcom, into its conduct and universal service process.

It was recently revealed that Royal Mail is considering reducing delivery of second class letters to just three days a week, on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, to cope with the increased demand.

The Fermanagh representative has contacted Royal Mail over the ongoing local issues.

“I have written to Royal Mail to investigate these complaints and implement necessary improvements to ensure we all receive our post regularly and without disruption,” Ms Dolan, pictured left, said.

“This is not at all a reflection on local staff but I believe it may be to do with a change in Royal Mail policy over the prioritisation of the delivery of parcels.

“Although they are now a private company, we deserve honesty about their service and I will continue to engage with Royal Mail to seek a resolution to these issues.”

As reported earlier in the Herald, a senior postman said that they’re under increasing pressure.

“The postman is under pressure, so much pressure. The letter volume has dropped, but you still have to go to the house with a letter. We just can’t cope with the deliveries,” the postman said.

“The postman is being watched all the time. He has to watch his speed, his driving, his acceleration and his braking. The slower you go around the roads the better.

“They can’t get staff to stay in the [Enniskillen] office. People think it’s a handy job but you have to be switched on. You’re only given a few days training and then you’re out on your own.

