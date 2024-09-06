National recognition for Fermanagh business

THE founder of The Boatyard Distillery said he’s “incredibly honoured” after his produce has been named as the number one gin and the number one vodka favoured by UK’s top bars.

The Boatyard Distillery, Fermanagh’s only fully-functioning distillery, has received massive national recognition in the recently released ‘CLASS Bar Magazine Report’ in a major boost for the company.

It was also revealed in the report that The Boatyard Distillery was listed as the number seven best-selling gin and number eight best-selling vodka in the UK’s bars, placing against global players.

Advertisement

Joe McGirr, who formed The Boatyard Distillery back in 2009, was pleased with the recognition.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised so highly alongside the world’s best known global brands,” he said, on behalf of the Lough Shore Road-based business.

“This is evidence that Boatyard’s organic and sustainable spirits are advancing on the world stage as sought after liquid.

“We owe a huge amount of thanks to all the UK bartenders who work with Boatyard and believe in our ethos.

“Our whole team have done an incredible job producing and bringing our spirits into these incredible bars,” added Mr McGirr.

The CLASS Bar Magine Report identifies what brands the majority of the top bars are using and how many people regularly buy and sell the various alcoholic drinks.

Commercial Director at The Boatyard Distillery, Declan McGurk, was delighted with the national acknowledgement.

Advertisement

“This important recognition received directly from some of the best bartenders in the UK is testament to the work we are doing,” said Mr McGurk.

“I am a big believer that a spirit brand is best built by putting the bottles into the finest bartenders’ hands, and so am thrilled the bar professionals believe in what we are doing.

“The high value of the Boatyard brand by the best in the business gives us great momentum for growth, as we look to expand in markets and stature.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition