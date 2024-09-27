Mental health charity reports worrying rise

A LEADING Fermanagh group which provides life-saving support to young people living with mental health conditions has noticed an increase in demand for its services in the wake of the cost of living crisis.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, support services across the North has reported a sharp rise in young people seeking support for a range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and bipolar.

AWARE NI runs a support group at the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen every fortnight. The Fermanagh Community Outreach Manager, Sarah Rooney, has reported a rise in young people seeking help.

“We have seen an increase in our services, particularly our support email and support call services, compared to before the [Covid-19] pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis,” said Ms Rooney.

“Figures show that one in five people living in Northern Ireland will experience mental ill-health, which is why it is crucial for us as a charity to raise awareness about our services.”

In startling statistics, the Department of Health confirmed back in March that an estimated 1,990 children were waiting for a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) assessment in the North.

The Fermanagh spokesperson for AWARE NI feels the crippling cost of living crisis, which has affected a number of local households and businesses, has had a major affect on young people’s mental health.

“It’s important to highlight that multiple factors usually cause depression and mental ill-health, and sometimes, it can be triggered for absolutely no reason at all,” said Ms Rooney.

“Factors such as Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis can contribute to mental ill-health in that they can both increase feelings of stress, anxiety and hopelessness.

“The cost of living crisis increases people’s financial stress, which can increase their risk of poor mental health.

“It affects almost everyone as the costs of eating and heating our homes have increased substantially,” added the Enniskillen woman.

Like many charities across the North, AWARE NI relies solely on financial support from fundraising. The Fermanagh group has been facing increasing pressure to cope with the growing demand.

“We don’t receive any funding for the Enniskillen and Fermanagh mental health support group, so it is funded by money raised on our behalf through donations and event participation,” Ms Rooney said.

“We have recently seen a significant increase in people attending the Enniskillen support group.

“This shows that the money raised for AWARE NI is being put to good use in supporting people living with mental ill-health in the area,” she added.

