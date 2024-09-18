Lisnaskea man Vinny gone but not forgotten

SAD FAREWELL... Mad Dog Motor Cycle Club members carry the coffin of Vinny Smith at Killpaddy Road, Lisnaskea, as other local motorcyclists form a guard of honour. PICTURE: ANDREW PATON

SCORES of bikers from across Fermanagh came together this week to mourn the heartbreaking loss of one of their own.

Members of the local Mad Dog Motor Cycle Club joined other devastated mourners to pay tribute to Lisnaskea man Vincent (Vinny) Smith who tragically died at the weekend.

Mr Smith, pictured left, who was in his 50s, died at the scene following a single-vehicle crash involving his Honda quad on the Moat Road, Lisnaskea, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A beloved member of the motorcycle club, which is based in Fermanagh, the bikers first escorted the hearse that took his body to Lisnaskea on Monday evening.

They then organised a guard of honour for Mr Smith as he was laid in repose at the Mad Dog Motor Cycle Club, Killpaddy Road, Lisnaskea, while the Guns and Roses song ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, sung by singer Jasmine Thompson, played poignantly in the background.

“Absolutely amazing lads, his favourite tune. Vinny would be so proud of the way you have honoured him. RIP legend,” one tribute read.

Mad Dog Motor Cycle Club said in a statement: “Vinny was the life and soul of the club and he will leave a deep hole in our hearts.”

Another club member commented: “Vinny was a great man. An absolute gentleman when I was in the club. Not many men like him.”

Gone But Not Forgotten Bikers also shared an emotional thank you to Mr Smith for his work with them.

Each year they stage a ‘Gone But Not Forgotten Bikers Memorial’ event to remember family and friends no longer with us. Just weeks previously Mr Smith had helped out at the event serving food with his son Shéa.

“Just a few short weeks ago Vinny Smith helped the National Bikers Memorial project out in the most practical of ways,” a club member explained.

“His club, Mad Dog MCC had donated 200 burgers and Vinny alongside his son Shéa stood by the BBQ without a break until every last item was cooked and sold.

“That effort, which he dismissed as ‘no problem’ played a huge part in the success of the fun day.”

Apart from motorbikes, his other great love was for Lisnaskea Emmetts GAA club.

A former Fermanagh hurler and valued member of the Fermanagh club, his passing came as a huge shock to all who knew him.

The local GAA club paid tribute to an “invaluable volunteer”, who was a former coach and also helped with pitch maintenance.

“Vinny played all codes and at all grades for the club and has been an invaluable volunteer as a coach and helper in maintaining our grounds. Only a few weeks ago he gave up his time to help improve our pitch,” the club said.

“Vinny was a dedicated member of the Emmetts’ hurling teams over many years, winning multiple competitions at underage and senior level including county league and championship, and Armagh league titles with the club.”

Mr Smith laid in repose at the Mad Dog Motor Cycle Club before removal to his family home in Cornashee yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

His Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea today (Wednesday) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dearly loved son of Angela. Loving husband of Tina (Née Conway) and a devoted father to Shéa and Máiread. A dear brother of Michael (June), Kevin (Teresa) and Sean (Paul).

He will be sadly missed by his mother, wife, son, daughter, brothers, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle.

