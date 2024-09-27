Fermanagh unites in support of baby Ruairi

THE Ederney community and residents throughout Fermanagh recently pulled on their walking shoes and climbed up Cuilcagh Mountain to raise money in support of baby Ruairi McCusker.

Ruairi, son of Ederney and former Fermanagh GAA player Paul McCusker and his wife Sarah, was seriously ill when he was born and he was forced to undergo emergency heart surgery.

To celebrate his first birthday, the couple organised a charity walk up Cuilcagh Mountain, which was received warmly and supported by residents and people throughout the county.

They recently revealed they’d raised £7,606 for non-profit organisation, Children’s Heartbeat Trust, which supports young people living with congenital heart disease.

“Ederney’s little Ruairi was part of an amazing fundraiser for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust as he celebrated his first birthday with his loving parents, Paul and Sarah McCusker,” confirmed a Facebook post from ‘Ederney Community Development Trust’.

“Instead of asking for gifts, the McCusker family invited friends and loved ones to take on the challenge of climbing Cuilcagh Mountain trail! What a fantastic way to mark a special day.”

“Thanks to their incredible efforts, they raised for the NI Children’s Heart Charity a whopping total of £7,706.70.

“ A big shoutout to everyone who joined, turning the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail into a stunning sea of red and making it a day to remember,” they added.

The Children’s Heartbeat Trust is a non-profit group which supports a number of young people who have been diagnosed with congenital heart disease and their families.

“Children’s Heartbeat Trust is a local charity in Northern Ireland providing practical, emotional and financial support to children and young people living with congenital heart disease,” they said.

“We work closely with pediatric cardiology team at Clark Clinic in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to ensure children and their families receive the best care, treatment and support.

“The Children’s Heartbeat Trust do not receive any government funding and are reliant on voluntary donations to fund their services. Every donation is greatly appreciated.”

