Enniskillen Spooktacular returns for Halloween

THE countdown is on until the hugely popular Spooktacular run takes place in Enniskillen and it promises to be the “best ever”.

The event will kick-start the Halloween celebrations locally, taking place on Friday, October 25. The event, which is Ireland’s largest nighttime 5K run has the exciting addition of a Mini Spook for junior runners, kicking off at 7pm before the main event.

Experience Enniskillen has committed to supporting the Enniskillen Running Club and the Enniskillen Spooktacular, with the quarter-zip top, sponsored by Experience Enniskillen, soon to be revealed.

Manager of Enniskillen BID (Business Improvement District), Noelle McAloon, is looking forward to the return of the event.

“The Spooktacular run is one of the most fun events for locals and runners,” she said.

“Last year saw huge numbers and people travelling from all over Ireland to enjoy the atmosphere that Enniskillen has on that night. The team behind Spooktacular want this year to be the best ever and BID are delighted to support them.”

Competitiors are being encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment with less than 500 places up for grabs. You can enter for the race via the link on Enniskillen Spooktacular Facebook page.

