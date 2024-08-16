+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen pair to contest assault charges
court

Enniskillen pair to contest assault charges

Posted: 10:29 am August 16, 2024

TWO people are to contest charges relating to an alleged assault on a woman in an Enniskillen night club earlier this year.
Jordan Deery (23) from Derrin Road and Shauna Simpson (39) from Drumbeg both in Enniskillen are jointly accused of assaulting the woman on April 27 as well as using disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Deery is further accused of a second assault on the woman and throwing a drink over her clothing. A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all matters on behalf of both defendants at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to August 29 when a contest date is to be fixed.

Related posts:

Traffic arrangements for Fermanagh’s Twelfth Woman urinated on floor of Fermanagh hospital Fermanagh band to reunite at Ulster Fleadh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:29 am August 16, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA