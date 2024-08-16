Enniskillen pair to contest assault charges

TWO people are to contest charges relating to an alleged assault on a woman in an Enniskillen night club earlier this year.

Jordan Deery (23) from Derrin Road and Shauna Simpson (39) from Drumbeg both in Enniskillen are jointly accused of assaulting the woman on April 27 as well as using disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Deery is further accused of a second assault on the woman and throwing a drink over her clothing. A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all matters on behalf of both defendants at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to August 29 when a contest date is to be fixed.

