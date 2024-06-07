+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportMcManus and Love take British titles
Naoise McManus and Darrragh Love won gold medals at the British Wrestling Championships.

McManus and Love take British titles

Posted: 12:02 pm June 7, 2024

Erne Wrestling Club had four wrestlers competing at the British Championships in Manchester at the weekend and they came home with two British Champions and a bronze medal.

Darragh Love, once again proved top of the table in his preparation for the upcoming European Championships, with dominant wins throughout his division, the U20 79kg – earning the title of British Champion 2024.

Naoise McManus showed her class, winning all four of her bouts en route to becoming U15 50kg British Champion. McManus defeated all four of her opponents in 25 seconds or less which was an outstanding achievement.

Advertisement

Tomás Gormley entered his first British Championships and battled hard to come away with an impressive bronze medal at U20 70kg.

While Jamie Edgar competed at U15 58kg and has been one of the club’s most improved wrestlers over the past year and showed that he belongs with this calibre of talent.

Related posts:

Rangers hunt elusive first Reihill Cup End of an era at Town 2024 Maguiresbridge 5 Miler run

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:02 pm June 7, 2024
Erne Wrestlers host open session at Forum

Erne Wrestling club hosted an open training session which was well supported by wrestling clubs from Cavan, Derry, Belfast,...

Wrestlers return with medals

Erne Wrestling Club was represented last weekend at the NI Open Freestyle Wrestling Championships by Mark Conner and Mel...

Local wrestlers bring home the medals

Three novice wrestlers bring home medals from championships in Derry

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA