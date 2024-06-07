McManus and Love take British titles

Erne Wrestling Club had four wrestlers competing at the British Championships in Manchester at the weekend and they came home with two British Champions and a bronze medal.

Darragh Love, once again proved top of the table in his preparation for the upcoming European Championships, with dominant wins throughout his division, the U20 79kg – earning the title of British Champion 2024.

Naoise McManus showed her class, winning all four of her bouts en route to becoming U15 50kg British Champion. McManus defeated all four of her opponents in 25 seconds or less which was an outstanding achievement.

Advertisement

Tomás Gormley entered his first British Championships and battled hard to come away with an impressive bronze medal at U20 70kg.

While Jamie Edgar competed at U15 58kg and has been one of the club’s most improved wrestlers over the past year and showed that he belongs with this calibre of talent.