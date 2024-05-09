Sean Khan releases folk album

A trail blazing London based Jazz musician is exploring his Irish roots.

Sean Khan who was born in London has recently reveled his Irish connections and is celebrating them through his new album.

The saxophone player grew up in a one parent immigrant Irish family, his mother is from Belcoo and he spent a lot of his childhood there.

“My mother, Muriel Florence McGinley was from the village of Belcoo and I moved there when I was eight years old after my parents spilt up.

“I lived with my mum and grand mother, Florence Mcginley, and I attended Florencecourt school.

“It was a very happy period for me, as coming from a very difficult home life in London to then feeling the tranquility of the Irish country side,” said Sean.

Sean got into music through his mother and always had a passion for Irish flare which is prominent in his new album.

“My mother was a huge music fan and when I returned to London she insisted I start learning an instrument, as music lessons where free at my school.

“In Ireland, I was a regular listener to the folk tales and myths that surrounded the history of the Enniskillen area, especially being border country, (I was a regular visitor to the village of Black Lion) there were many tales.

“My mother instilled a very strong sense of Irishness in me which has stayed with me throughout my life,” he added.

The idea for the album came about when Sean was approached by Colm Carty who is also in the music industry.

“I was approached by Colm who knew my work previously and he asked me if I was interested in producing an album of classic folk music from the seventies but in my own interpretations using some of the big bands, and I said I could do that because I like folk music, being Irish, folk is a big Irish tradition,” said Sean.

The album which is called ‘The modern jazz and folk ensemble’ will be released on May 24 and will feature special guests Jacqui McShee, Rosie Frater-Taylor and Kindelan, it is available for pre-order on the Acid Jazz website.