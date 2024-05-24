Festival to return to Crom Estate

A HUGE crowd is expected to turn out to Crom Estate this summer when the National Trusts hosts its every-growing and hugely popular ‘Music by the Lake’ festival.

Following on from last year’s major success, the ‘Music by the Lake’ extravaganza is set to kick off on Saturday, July 27, with a special performance from ‘The Hand me Downs’.

‘The Hand Me Downs’ is a well-known band and regularly performs at different venues across the country, at a range of functions, including weddings and dinner dances.

Their most recent performance in the county was at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Enniskillen Ladies Circle, which took place at Blakes of the Hollow.

The band was also the lead performers at The Diamond in Enniskillen, for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, on March 17.

The National Trust is delighted to have ‘The Hand Me Downs’ on board for the much-anticipated festival.

“The Hand Me Downs are a local group from Fermanagh and describe their musical sound as ‘folkabilly’ – expect harmonies, early rock’n’roll and a few modern tunes with a twist,” they explained.

“With some surprise numbers in there, the energy of ‘The Hand Me Downs’ will have your toes tapping all night.”

Then, on Saturday, August 10, Fermanagh-based band ‘The Sentrals’ are set to headline a second night at the hugely popular ‘Music by the Lake’ event at Crom Estate.

“’The Sentrals’ are a local group from Fermanagh who cover all your favourites and more,” said a spokesperson for the National Trust.

“’The Sentrals’ will have you dancing the night away in Crom as the sun sets over the lake.”

The National Trust is looking forward to the return of the much-anticipated ‘Music by the Lake’ festival at Crom.

“With two unforgettable evenings of live music planned and a brand new food aspect to the event, it’s set to be the perfect summer setting to enjoy great tunes with friends and family by the lake,” they said.