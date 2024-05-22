Fermanagh singer Samantha Breslin releases new single

FERMANAGH singer and musician Samantha Breslin has taken another major step in her music career by releasing a new single.

The Lisnaskea singer, who specialises in Country music, launched her new single ‘It’s Goodbye and so Long to you’, to the delight of her ever-growing fan base.

‘It’s Goodbye and so Long to you’ is a popular Country music track, which was by American bluegrass-country singer and fiddler, Alison Maria Krauss, in 2017.

After releasing her single ‘Get Along Home Cindy’ in 2021, the Lisnsakea singer’s reputation has soared through the ranks.

Her song rose straight to number one on the Irish Country charts and it also shot to number two in the world Country music category. She was delighted with the success of her new single.

“I heard the song ‘Get Along Home Cindy’ in the movie ‘Rio Bravo’ and I fell in love with it,” the talented singer told the Herald.

“I thought it was very catchy and it wasn’t very well known which was even a bigger bonus. I was absolutely delighted with the outcome.

“I was completely overwhelmed about the support I had behind me, it was unreal.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to all who purchased and downloaded my single, it has meant the absolute world to me.”

Later this month, the Lisnaskea singing star will be one of the main performers at a major Country music festival in Leitrim.

On Friday, May 31, the Fermanagh singer will be one of the main acts at the ‘Cowboys and Heroes’ event, which will see the likes of Country star Derek Ryan also share the stage.

