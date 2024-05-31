Fermanagh singer Lisa McHugh launches her new album

SCOTTISH singer Lisa McHugh has said her new album was a ‘labour of love’ as she took a major U-turn in her hugely successful and popular music career.

The Glaswegian, who lives in Enniskillen, took a major step in her career by releasing her new album ‘Black Mountain’, which was a fully acoustic setlist in a dramatic change for the Country music star.

“This [‘Black Mountain’] project was a complete labour of love from start to finish and I really hope that comes across when you hear it,” said the Fermanagh Country music star.

The five-track album includes McHugh’s unique twist on ‘Falling’ by former One Direction star Harry Style and Newsboys classic ‘Magnetic’.

“Huge thanks and love must go to Pete Wallace for his incredible producing, arranging, acoustic and vocal talents throughout and to Kevin Rowe for his beautiful guitar playing as always,” said McHugh.

“[It was] such a joy and honour to work with such talent.

“Huge thanks also to Philip Magee for his genius mixing, as always, making sure everything sounds amazing,” added the Enniskillen mother.

The 36-year-old, who recently confirmed that she’s expecting a second child, has released a number of top tracks over the years, with her hit ‘Watch Me’ going down a treat with her huge fan base.

“As her global status continues to rise, with her latest album debuting at number three on the Irish Independent Album Chart and residing in the Top 5 of the UK Country Album Chart for five weeks, [Lisa] McHugh further cements her standing as a force to be reckoned with,” said ‘Hot Press’.

The Country music star has recently opened up on her battle with ill health, and in particular Covid-19 and pneumonia, which left her ‘completely exhausted, fatigued and in a lot of pain’.

