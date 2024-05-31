Fermanagh School of Music to stage new play

THE Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts is set to return to the Ardhowen Theatre with a bang later this summer.

Directed by well-known Ciara O’Flanagan, the Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts recently confirmed that they’ll be staging ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the Ardhowen Theatre on July 31.

The Fermanagh theatre is looking forward to the return of the Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts.

“Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s classic, Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’, with Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts,” said a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre.

“The stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

“The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

“If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out.

“If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity,” they added.

Heading into the summer months, it’s going to be a busy time for the Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts which aims to help young people in the county develop their creative talents.

The Herald recently reported that a substantial amount of cash and a high-spec speaker went missing from Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Art’s premise in Enniskillen.

“The Boss Katana Amps are superb. So superb that someone has decided to ‘borrow’ one of mine from my premises, along with £115 cash,” said director Ciara O’Flanagan.

Set up during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts also operates from a base in Lisnaskea.