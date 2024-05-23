+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh band takes to the stage in Enniskillen
LOCAL GIG... Knocks music group Tully is making big strides locally.

Fermanagh band takes to the stage in Enniskillen

Posted: 2:43 pm May 23, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ONE of Fermanagh’s top up and coming bands recently showcased their talents at a packed out Pat’s Bar in Enniskillen.

Originally from the Knocks area of Fermanagh, the five-member family band called ‘Tully’ is making massive strides in the local music scene and they recently sold-out one of the town’s top pubs.

‘Tully’ is made up of five sisters, Maria Connolly, Sinead Connolly, Karen Connolly, Helena Connolly and Danielle Cadden. They’re making a real name for themselves in the local music circles.

“Our passion for music is the first thing we bring to you. Our families are steeped with a tradition of always wanting to put a true sense of beauty in what we sing for your wedding,” said a ‘Tully’ band member.

“A core element of sisters who have been singing together all their lives. Every hymn and song we sing is given a true sense of occasion with deep layers of Harmony.

We are adaptable to most budgets by being able to be flexible with the amount of singers and players that we bring to your ceremony.

“With up to six voices we also offer piano, organ, whistle, guitar, mandolin, flute, violin banjo and double bass and this give us a wide scope of styles we can bring to your wedding day.”

The Knocks family band recently performed alongside Country music star Nathan Carter at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum at his charity concert for the Willowbridge School.

“What a night we had last night and what a response to our music. We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to message us throughout the day today,” said a band member of ‘Tully’.

