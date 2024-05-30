Country music star Rachel McConnell ready for launch

LOCAL LAUNCH… Derrygonnelly Country music star Rachel McConnell is to launch a new single at Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown.

DERRYGONNELLY Country music star Rachel McConnell has said she’s ‘delighted’ to be releasing her new single in Mahon’s Hotel next week.

On Friday, June 7, the up and coming Fermanagh singer is set to take another major step in her glistening career by dropping a new single, to the delight of her ever-growing fan base.

“[I’m] delighted that myself and the band will be in Mahon’s Hotel on Friday, June 7,” confirmed the Fermanagh singer, who rose to prominence after appearing on TG4 show ‘Glór Tíre’.

“Lots of great acts will be joining us. I’ll also be launching my brand new single and shooting the music video on the night. We hope to see everyone there for a great night’s dancing.”

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the upcoming launch night at the Irvinestown hotel, with BBC Radio Ulster presenter Hugo Duncan set to entertain the large crowd in attendance.

Armagh Country music legend John Glen has also been confirmed as a guest on the night, with recent ‘Glór Tíre’ contestant Karl Kirkpatrick also set to perform on the stage.

The Fermanagh singer, who recently claimed the prestigious ‘Larry Cunningham Music Inspirational Award’ at the much-anticipated Hot Country TV Awards, has teased fans that new music was on the way.

“I’m delighted to say that my brand-new single ‘Nobody But A Fool’ a track taken from my current album, will be available for request on all radio stations from Monday,” McConnell told the Herald.

Last year, McConnell released her popular single, ‘Right In The Middle’ and the track went down a big treat with her ever-growing fan base.

The album was named as ‘Album of the Month’ by Phoenix Country Radio, one of Europe’s leading music broadcast stations for Country music in Ireland and in the United States of America

