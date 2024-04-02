Fermanagh singer Patrick Treacy to release new single

LAUNCH DATE… Donagh singer Patrick Treacy is set to release a new single in Donagh later this month.

DONAGH singer Patrick Treacy is set to take a major step in his music career by releasing his second single later this month.

On Saturday, April 20, the popular musician will headline a major concert at the St Patrick’s GFC clubhouse in Donagh, where he’ll launch his new track, ‘Starting Out’.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the event, with legendary Country music singer Philomena Begley set to take to the Fermanagh stage later this month.

The ‘Queen of Irish Country’ will be joined on the night by Derrygonnelly singing cousins Rachel McConnell and Karl Kirkpatrick, Pettigo’s Paul Kelly and BBC Radio Ulster presenter Hugo Duncan.

The hugely popular singer has risen to fame in the local music scene, following the release of his debut single, ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’.

Treacy’s debut single, which was written in dedication to the life and career of the Irvinestown hotelier, has gone down a treat with his ever-growing Country music fan base.

“A massive thanks to Jonathan Owens Music Productions for producing the track and credit goes to Aidan Maguire for writing the song.” said the Donagh man, on BBC Radio Ulster, ahead of the new release.

“A special thanks has to go to my good friend Paul Kelly for all the work he has done behind the scenes to make this happen, without him this would not be possible.”

Treacy’s a renowned dancer and jiver and he is a member of Pettigo’s Paul Kelly band.

In the build-up to the release of ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’, the former St Kevin’s College student collaborated with Paul Kelly at a big concert in Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown.

Treacy was also one of the main performers at the concert in the Kinawley Community Centre, which attracted some of the top Country music fans from across the country.

Tickets for Treacy’s ‘Starting Out’ single launch on Saturday, April 20, can be purchased on Eventbrite.

