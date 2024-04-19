COLUMN: Top festival favourites…

Festival fashion is all about expressing yourself and having fun. So, while it's great to take inspiration from the vibe of the event or the artist performing, ultimately it's most important to wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident.

The clocks have changed, the evenings are longer… summer is on its way. FINALLY.

Whether you are heading abroad, on a staycation or supporting local, the ask is still the same.

From holidays to parties, barbecues and gigs, there will be plenty of occasions throughout the summer months that require a festival style outfit!

Match the theme of the festival

Festival fashion is all about expressing yourself and having fun. So, while it’s great to take inspiration from the vibe of the event or the artist performing, ultimately it’s most important to wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident.

Whether you’re styling sequins and feathers or band tees and leather, the key is to embrace your personal style and enjoy the experience.

However, if you really want to fit the vibe of a particular festival, more often than not, there will be a theme that can be easily adhered to. Understanding the vibe or theme of a particular festival can enhance your overall experience.

By observing past festival photos on Pinterest, checking out the lineup of performers, and researching any specific themes or trends associated with the event, you can get a sense of the overall atmosphere and style that attendees may embrace.

For example: If you’re lucky enough to be heading to Taylor Swift this summer, you can guarantee sequins, lots of colour and cowboy boots. On the other hand, an outdoor festival, such as Belsonic or Electric Picnic that will be held in a field might require a more practical outfit choice. Remember to consider the weather forecast and the duration of the festival when planning ahead. Opting for comfortable fabrics and footwear is key, that can both be dressed down during the day and layered up with a jacket for cooler evenings. Whilst style is essential, comfort is key!

