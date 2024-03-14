The Tumbling Paddies release new single

Much-loved Fermanagh band The Tumbling Paddies have taken another huge step in their music career by releasing another new single.

On Friday, the six-man group launched their new track, ‘For You’. The band was delighted with their new music release.

“It’s another big step for us as a band,” said percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann.

“We’ve been working hard to put the new music together and we’re delighted with how the new single has gone down with our fans. We are very happy.”

It’s been a busy time for The Tumbling Paddies, who recently confirmed that they’re going to be headlining a major concert at one of the biggest venues in Scotland later this year.

On August 23, the Fermanagh band is set to showcase their talents at The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow.

In the past, some of Ireland’s top talents including legendary folk singer Christy Moore and rock band The Saw Doctors have all headlined gigs at the Glasgow-based establishment.

The Tumbling Paddies recently revealed that they’re going to be heading to Paris over the summer to perform during the much-anticipated Olympic Games.

“We are delighted that we will be celebrating all things Irish at this year’s Olympics in Paris,” confirmed the band.

“We will be performing live at the Team Ireland Supporters House at O’Sullivan’s by the Mill right next door to the Moulin Rouge. Can’t wait to see you there.”

The Tumbling Paddies have a busy weekend in store as they prepare to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style, performing Down Under for the first time.

On Friday, March 15, the Fermanagh stars will kick off their Australian tour with what’s expected to be a sold-out show at the Liberty Hall in Sydney.

They’re going to be headlining a gig in Perth on Saturday, before ringing in St Patrick’s Day with a standout concert at the St Patrick’s Festival in St Kilda in Melbourne.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition