St Kevin’s College pupils are heading to Africa

PUPILS at St Kevin’s College are set to auction two Belgian Blue calves to raise money for an upcoming trip to Africa.

Next year, members of St Kevin’s Carlo Acutis Faith Group will head off to Kenya to spend time with another school, learning about their strong faith and helping provide vital resources.

St Kevin’s College has been paid with the St Joseph’s Seminary School in Mwingi. They’re hoping to raise enough money to make the long trip to Africa.

“He’s a quiet well-behaved cow, who has made friends in our herd,” said St Kevin’s College Carlo Acutis Faith Group member, Keeley McGovern.

“I like raising cows, and it’s fantastic that I have had this opportunity to fundraise for my trip to Africa doing something I love.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis was an English-born Italian man was a well-known gamer and computer programmer, who enjoyed soccer and the Eucharist. He passed away in 2006, at 15 years old.

The school is running several fundraising schemes, from bucket collections and bake sales to an upcoming St Patrick’s Day Hooley.

St Kevin’s will also be offering the option to sponsor a cow at £10 a ticket, with the chance to win a £300 voucher to McNean House as the top prize incentive.

