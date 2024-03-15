Luke Kelly tribute to stop off in Enniskillen

A tribute band which is hoping to perform an ‘authentic show’ to honour the memory of the great Luke Kelly is set to stop off at the Ardhowen Theatre this weekend.

On Saturday, Chris Kavanagh and The Patriots will perform a number of top hits, made famous by the late Dublin singer who left a lasting impression on the Irish music scene.

The 43-year-old Dublin singer is regarded as one of the greatest folk singers to ever hail from Ireland, with people across the island following in love with his distinctive voice.

A founding member of The Dubliners, Mr Kelly passed away in 1984. Forty years after his death, his memory still lives long in music circles across Ireland.

“The ‘Legend of Luke Kelly’ is an authentic show celebrating the life and songs of Ireland’s most iconic and greatest folk singer,” said a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre.

“Created and performed by the renowned Chris Kavanagh the show is not a tribute but a journey through Luke’s music that has received rave reviews in Ireland and abroad.

“An overwhelming endorsement of authenticity are the huge amount of followers and regular sell-out performances in Ireland’s most prestigious venues such as Vicar Street and Cork Opera House.”

The ‘Legend of Luke Kelly’ is scheduled to take place at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Saturday, March 16. Tickets can be purchased on the Ardhowen Theatre website or at the box office.

