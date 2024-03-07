Geraldine McGrath releases new book

AWARD-winning podcast host Geraldine McGrath has released her self-penned book which is aiming to record the stories of some of Fermanagh’s ‘unstoppable women’.

The mother-of-four runs her own organisation, ‘I Am Unstoppable’ movement, which is aiming to promote all things positivity and confidence, as well as raising awareness about mental health and suicide.

The ‘Radiate Realness’ podcast host has published her own book ‘Unstoppable Stories’ and she’s hoping that it will inspire females across the North.

“I actually can’t describe how powerful the stories are. We’ve created such a community that anything is possible,” said Ms McGrath, after the release of her new book.

