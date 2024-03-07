+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGeraldine McGrath releases new book

Geraldine McGrath releases new book

Posted: 12:46 pm March 7, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

AWARD-winning podcast host Geraldine McGrath has released her self-penned book which is aiming to record the stories of some of Fermanagh’s ‘unstoppable women’.

The mother-of-four runs her own organisation, ‘I Am Unstoppable’ movement, which is aiming to promote all things positivity and confidence, as well as raising awareness about mental health and suicide.

The ‘Radiate Realness’ podcast host has published her own book ‘Unstoppable Stories’ and she’s hoping that it will inspire females across the North.

“I actually can’t describe how powerful the stories are. We’ve created such a community that anything is possible,” said Ms McGrath, after the release of her new book.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Lisnaskea man says help is needed for mental health Fermanagh author goes to Hollywood COLUMN: 300% increase in use of yoga and meditation
Posted: 12:46 pm March 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA