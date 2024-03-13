Garth Brooks’ fans set for the Ardhowen Theatre

LOCAL SHOW… Garth Brooks tribute act is coming to the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

Fermanagh fans of Garth Brooks are set to be in for a special treat next week when his popular tribute band rolls into town.

‘Thunder Rolls – The Garth Brooks Tribute Show’ is set to take centre stage at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Saturday, March 23.

In 2022, a huge crowd from Fermanagh flocked to Croke Park in Dublin to watch and listen to the American singer-songwriter in action, during his five successive tour dates.

It’s expected that the tribute act for the American singer will be a sell-out and the Ardhowen Theatre are looking forward to hosting the concert next week.

“’Friends in Low Places’, ‘Thunder Rolls’, ‘The Dance’, ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’, ‘Unanswered Prayers’ and all of Garth’s [Brooks] biggest hits are performed by a spectacular live band performance of a lifetime by Ireland’s own Stephen Butler,” said a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre.

“Stephen sings Garth’s songs like they’re his own.

“He has been a Garth fan from the mid 90s and he performs and sings just like the man himself.

“If you love the music of Garth Brooks then come along, raise your glass, sing along and be part of this amazing live show and watch these guys play Garth’s anthems with conviction.”

Originally from Oklahoma, the American singer has been paying attention to the Fermanagh music scene and he’s recently spoke out in support of Country music star Lisa McHugh.

McHugh posted a video of herself, and her son Milo, on social media, singing a version of the US star’s ‘The River’.

Speaking on his podcast on YouTube, Brooks said “Wow, what a beautiful voice.

“Oh my gosh, what a beautiful human being, beautiful voice, beautiful baby. That’s nice, I love that song.”

