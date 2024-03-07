Fermanagh singer John Garrity wows in the States

Fermanagh singer John Garrity recently spent a week in the United States of America entertaining his large fan base.

Not for the first time, the ‘Belfast Busker’ headed off for a number of shows in Miami and Florida and he wowed with his performances.

It’s been a busy time of late for the Enniskillen singer and guitarist who dedicated the start of 2024 to ‘give something back’ to the local community.

At the start of January, the ‘Belfast Busker’ embarked on an exciting project where he wanted to give something back to the community by performing in a number of venues for free.

After receiving over 800 responses on his Instagram account, the Enniskillen singer has been inundated with requests and he’s showcased his talents in 10 different locations across the North.

Garrity’s career is going from strength to strength and he’s anticipating a busy summer ahead on the streets of Belfast and further afield.

“Thanks to everyone for the support this past while. The amount of weddings, events and parties have been just wonderful,” said the ‘Belfast Busker’.

“For everyone who has booked in for the next year or two, it’s just really something to look forward to and keep my mind focused. I’m so grateful for my supporters and all my friends and family.”

