Fermanagh singer Clara Tracey’s releasing new music

LAUNCH TIME… Enniskillen singer Clara Tracey is going to be releasing new music later this year.

CLARA Tracey has established herself as one of Fermanagh’s top singers and she’s recently confirmed that she’s going to be launching a second album later this year.

Daughter of Fermanagh businessman Patsy and renowned music teacher Carmel, Clara’s forged a unique career in music, finding a way to mix traditional English music with a French twist.

From an early age, the 35-year-old has had a passion for music but when she moved to Paris to study law, she fell in love with the French language.

“Songs in French are quite lyrically focused. It’s poetry really, with some of it even spoken,” Clara told John Toal on BBC Radio Ulster.

“American and UK [music is] traditionally all about melodies and French music doesn’t have that as music, but when you delve into the lyrics, it’s very rich.”

The Dublin resident rose to fame after she received her debut single ‘Soap Girls’. She’s since gone on to launch an album titled ‘Black Forest’ which was named as the ‘Album of the Year’ in the North.

Following the release, Clara’s gone on to headline gigs throughout Ireland and she’s now preparing to launch some new music later this year.

“I think if you sing in French, in my experience, if you use some English, it kinds of sounds cool,” said the talented Enniskillen singer.

Clara’s career is certainly going from strength-to-strength, but she remains very thankful for the support she received from her parents, Patsy and Carmel.

“I loved playing piano more than anything else. I used to float harmonies over the top and a lot of my performance training was at Mass with the 9.30am choir,” she recalled.

