Excitement building for Tom Jones show

CELEBRATION… The ‘This is Tom Jones’ tribute show is set to stop off at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

THE countdown is on until the Ardhowen Theatre presents a ‘jaw-dropping live show’ which is aiming to celebrate and honour the achievements of Tom Jones.

Originally from Treforest in Wales, the 83-year-old is an award-winning singer and he’s regarded by many to be one of the top singers ever from the UK.

On Friday, April 19, the ‘This is Tom Jones’ tribute band is set to stop off in Enniskillen for a standout show.

“This jaw-dropping live show will feature six decades of hits including ‘It’s Not Unusual’, ‘Delilah’, ‘I’ll Never Fall in Love Again’, ‘Green Green Grass of Home’, ‘She’s a Lady’, ‘Kiss’, ‘Sex Bomb’, and some of Tom’s [Jones] impromptu performances on TV show The Voice, as well as a selection of superb live tunes from Tom’s illustrious career right up to Tom’s 2022 No.1 smash hit album – Surrounded by Time,” they said.

“Danny’s vocal range, charisma and style truly brings to life the unstoppable power of a Tom Jones performance.”

It’s expected that the ‘This is Tom Jones’ tribute show will be a sell-out at the Ardhowen Theatre and they’re excited for the upcoming performance.

“Danny Roman has been one of Europe’s best Tom Jones tribute acts for over 20 years and he relocated from the UK to Ireland in 2018,” they said.

“In 2023, he put together a full live band and a new theatre show that showcases Danny’s powerful vocals and stage presence that has made Tom Jones a singing legend all over the world.”

Tickets for the ‘This is Tom Jones’ tribute show on April 19 can be purchased from the Ardhowen Theatre website or the box office.

