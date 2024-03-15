Dublin date for The Whistlin’ Donkeys

CAPITAL CONCERT… The Whistlin’ Donkeys are set to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Vicar Street in Dublin.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys has said that ‘excitement is building’ ahead of their sold-out show in Dublin on Sunday.

The six-man band, who have risen to fame and become one of the top music groups on the island, is set to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a sell-out show in Vicar Street.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys have also revealed that the hugely talented singer Meadhbh Walsh is going to be collaborating with them on the night.

It’s not the first time that the six-man band has worked with the Cork singer.

They previously co-produced a top album, before performing together at a major concert in Glasgow in Scotland.

Fresh off the back of their recent tour of Australia, The Whistlin’ Donkeys are going to be the headline act at a major festival on Friday.

