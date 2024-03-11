Country music stars Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh collab

Two of Fermanagh’s top Country music stars recently collaborated at a night to remember at the Cork Opera House.

Country music star Ryan is currently in the midst of a major tour of the country and he has invited fellow Fermanagh Country singer Lisa McHugh to join him on stage at a number of different venues.

“(I) Had a brilliant night last night in Cork being a part of Derek Ryan’s show. What an atmosphere,” posted McHugh on Facebook.

It’s not the first time that the Fermanagh singers have teamed up on stage, with the duo stealing the show at a major music festival in Balmoral Park in Lisburn before Christmas.

Hundreds of Country music fans turned out to Balmoral Park and the talented singer performed some of the new tracks from her recently released album ‘Watch Me’.

Fermanagh resident Ryan has added an extra show on his brand new Irish concert tour in the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen on April 11.

The Carlow man is on a run of sell-out shows, announcing an additional date to his highly anticipated concert tour set to take place in the Killyhevlin after the first scheduled show sold out in record time.

