Adrian Dunbar teases the return of ‘Line of Duty’

Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar has teased fans that a new series of BBC One thriller ‘Line of Duty’ could be on the way by saying that the cast and crew are ‘eager for it to come back’.

The 65-year-old rose to fame following his starring role as Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC programme.

After six series, ‘Line of Duty’ was called to a halt, but the Fermanagh actor feels that there’s an appetite for the Jed Mercurio production to return in the future.

“It would be great, wouldn’t it?,” teased Dunbar, speaking on BBC Morning Live.

“I mean we are all very eager for it to come back obviously, me, Vicky [McClure] and Martin [Comp-ston], and so are the public.

“It seems as they are always asking us, but as of yet, I can’t answer that question, just keep your fingers crossed.”

It was recently confirmed that the Enniskillen Gaels GAA ambassador is set to play a key role in a much-anticipated and upcoming musical at the West End in London.

Written by husband and wife Samuel and Bella Specwack, ‘Kiss Me Kate’ is a music which follows the story of William Shakespeare’s classic ‘The Taming of the Shrew’.

