The Whistlin’ Donkeys confirm Easter shows

Fresh off the back of a major tour of Australia, the Whistlin’ Donkeys have confirmed they’ve an action-packed schedule planned with shows in some of Ireland’s biggest venues.

The six-man band is set to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style with what’s expected to be a sold-out show in Vicar Street in Dublin.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys have also revealed that the hugely talented singer Meadhbh Walsh is going to be collaborating with them on the night.

It’s not the first time that the six-man band has worked with the Cork singer.

They previously co-produced a top album, before performing together at a major concert in Glasgow in Scotland.

The Dromore band has also confirmed that they’ve a busy schedule over the Easter period.

On Good Friday, which falls on March 29, the band is going to be headlining a big show in Ennis at the Queen’s Venue.

They’re then heading to Newry for a performance at the Canal Court Hotel on Easter Saturday, before returning to Tyrone for a major concert in Patrician Hall in Carrickmore on Easter Monday.

Before Christmas, the Dromore band joined forces with The Tumbling Paddies to release a Christmas-themed single, ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’

Money raised from the purchase of the single went towards Concern Worldwide – a non-profit organisation which provides help and support to the most needy who are living in Third World Countries.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition