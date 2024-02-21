Singer Patrick to release new single

LAUNCH… Patrick Treacy is set to release new music later this year.

DONAGH singer Patrick Treacy is quickly establishing himself as one of the leading Country music acts and he’s set to release new music later this year.

On Saturday, April 20, a large crowd is expected to turn out to the Donagh GAA clubhouse where the Fermanagh man will be launching his new single ‘Starting Out’.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the launch night, with ‘Queen of Country’, Philomena Begley, set to perform a number of her top hits on the stage in Donagh.

It’s also been confirmed that BBC Radio Ulster presenter Hugo Duncan, Pettigo’s Paul Kelly, Rachel McConnell from Derrygonnelly and Glór Tíre contestant Karl Kilpatrick will participate on the night.

The former pupil at St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea took a major step in his music career by releasing his single, titled ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’ – in dedication to the life and career of the Irvinestown hotelier.

