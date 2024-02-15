Philomena Begley sells out Fermanagh venue

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND… Philomena Begley is set to return to the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

PHILOMENA Begley is set to make her long-awaited return to the Ardhowen Theatre this week and the Enniskillen venue has confirmed that it’s going to be a sold-out gig.

On Wednesday, February 21, the much-loved Philomena Begley is going to headline a major show at the Ardhowen Theatre, alongside legendary singer Ray Lynam.

Philomena Begley (80), who recently celebrated 60 years on the road, said that she’s no intention of slowing down any time soon – to the delight of her large fan base in Ireland and abroad.

“I probably need to slow down a bit, but if I wasn’t performing, I don’t think I’d last too long,” the Pomeroy singer explained to the Belfast Telegraph.

“It would be easy to start over-thinking it all too much, but what would be the point in sitting in my house, looking out the windows?

