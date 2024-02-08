Kesh social media star Abigail leads workshop

Fermanagh influencer Abigail Parkinson recently led a major online master class to inform her 29,000 followers on how she’s taken social media by storm.

The Kesh woman recently teamed up with popular content creator Emma Jane Mooney for the online workshop which offered an insight into the role that social media is playing in society.

Abigail Parkinson has risen to fame on social media, generating a mammoth online audience, with over 29,000 followers on Instagram and 66,000 on TikTok.

The 27-year-old from Kesh recently committed her full time to entertaining and growing her social media following.

“I’m extremely busy. I have been fortunate enough to enjoy travelling to different cities this year, Krakow, Amsterdam, Dubai, London and Manchester,” Abigail told the Herald.

“I have another few exciting places lined up for the rest of the year, but as I do work full time alongside my own social media and extra media bits, I’ll be keeping the head down and working hard.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition