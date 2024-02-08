+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineKesh social media star Abigail leads workshop
INFLUENCER... Abigail Parkinson has risen to fame on social media.

Kesh social media star Abigail leads workshop

Posted: 2:44 pm February 8, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh influencer Abigail Parkinson recently led a major online master class to inform her 29,000 followers on how she’s taken social media by storm.

The Kesh woman recently teamed up with popular content creator Emma Jane Mooney for the online workshop which offered an insight into the role that social media is playing in society.

Abigail Parkinson has risen to fame on social media, generating a mammoth online audience, with over 29,000 followers on Instagram and 66,000 on TikTok.

The 27-year-old from Kesh recently committed her full time to entertaining and growing her social media following.

“I’m extremely busy. I have been fortunate enough to enjoy travelling to different cities this year, Krakow, Amsterdam, Dubai, London and Manchester,” Abigail told the Herald.

“I have another few exciting places lined up for the rest of the year, but as I do work full time alongside my own social media and extra media bits, I’ll be keeping the head down and working hard.”

