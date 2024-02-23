Highstool Prophets confirm second local show

WITH excitement building ahead of their upcoming show in Kinawley, The Highstool Prophets have confirmed that they’re going to be stopping off in Fermanagh for a second show.
On Thursday, April 25, the popular four-man band is set to sell out the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen. The Fermanagh venue is looking forward to welcoming the band to the theatre.
“After a successful sold out performance at the Ardhowen in 2023, The Highstool Prophets will return to play in County Fermanagh on April 25,” confirmed a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre.
“The Cavan band have been blazing a trail on the Irish scene with a string of sold out shows, TV appearances and new music releases.”
Later in the year, The Highstool Prophets will be returning to Fermanagh for what’s expected to be a well-attended concert in the Kinawley Community Centre on June 22.
Formed in Cavan in 2012, the band has been entertaining fans for the best part of a decade and they’re quickly rising through the ranks in the local music scene.
The six-man band has recorded a number of top hits, including a copy of ‘Zombie’ and Amy MacDonald’s ‘This Is The Life’.
The Kinawley Community Centre is looking forward to welcoming the much-loved band to Fermanagh.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition