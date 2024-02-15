+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'Happy Days' for Garrity after his care home tour
SPREADING THE LOVE... John Garrity recently performed to some members from 'Happy Days'.

‘Happy Days’ for Garrity after his care home tour

Posted: 2:08 pm February 15, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh singer John Garrity has said he was ‘blessed’ to be able to perform to clients and members of care homes across the North.

At the start of January, the ‘Belfast Busker’ embarked on an exciting project where he wanted to give something back to the community by performing in a number of venues for free.

After receiving over 800 responses on his Instagram account, the Enniskillen singer has been inundated with requests and he’s showcased his talents in 10 different locations across the North.

“What an experience and I have to say it has been an eye opening few gigs. I started with the idea of doing two or three,” said the ‘Belfast Busker’.

“This has really helped me and my own head doing this and giving back in the worst month of the year.

“Such amazing people I was so blessed to get to meet. Hopefully I will get to sing for you all another time,” he added.

Garrity concluded his campaign with a special performance to a group from ‘Happy Days’.

He was delighted to have the opportunity to perform to the music fans.

“’Happy Days’ is a new day opportunities project for young adults aged 19 to 35 years old with learning disabilities and autism,” said the Fermanagh singer.

