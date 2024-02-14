Fermanagh’s finest are ready to rock ‘Down Under’

By Jasmin Swift

THE county’s own Tumbling Paddies will soon be setting off on ‘The Journey So Far Australia Tour’, with band member John McCann expressing his excitement for the “sold-out” Sydney tour “that shows the popularity of the band that is out there at the minute.”

The tour kick-starts on March 14th in the Sydney Liberty Hall and spans over four days with the band visiting some of Australia’s most scenic locations, such as Metro City, Perth.

Australians should be ready for the band’s self-proclaimed “exuberant energy-filled live show” which offered “one of the best nights of entertainment out there.”

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the tour will be the band’s performance at St Kilda’s St Patrick’s Day Festival on March 17th , as they showcase their own Irish culture in the form of their well-loved country music. This Melbourne St Patrick’s Day Festival began in 2019 and is now in its fifth year, with a goal of ‘bringing everyone together to celebrate Irish culture and heritage in the South East suburbs of Melbourne’, as they state on their official website.

The Tumbling Paddies will play alongside Sharon Shannon’s Super Band and The Lost Backpackers at the outdoor festival, which is guaranteed to have Australians feeling as though Ireland has arrived at their backdoor.

