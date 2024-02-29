Fermanagh’s Bernie Collins films locally for Sky Sports

Mount Lourdes Grammar School head girl Cadhla McCann has a chat with Formula One strategy analyst Bernie Collins who was back in Enniskillen visiting her old school and filming a documentary with Sky Sports.

AHEAD of the start of the Formula One season this weekend, Maguiresbridge woman Bernie Collins recently stopped off in Fermanagh to film a special segment for an upcoming programme on Sky Sports.

The 37-year-old, who has established herself as one of the leading females in the world of motorsport, is going to be a pundit on Sky Sports as attention turns to the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

In anticipation for the new season, Ms Collins stopped off at her former schools on Thursday, Tattygar Primary School and Mount Lourdes Grammar School, to record a segment for Sky Sports.

It’s expected that the special feature on the Maguiresbridge woman will be screened on Sky Sports on the weekend of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, on Saturday, March 9.

The former Head of Race Strategy at Aston Martin quit the paddock last season, taking on a punditry role with Sky Sports.

Ms Collins was recently invited to the premier of popular movie ‘Ferrari’, which follows the life of motorsport giant Enzo Ferrari, in Leicester Square in London.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition