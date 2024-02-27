Fermanagh influencers invited to Dublin event

SPECIAL SHOW... Fermanagh social media influencers, Danielle Collins (left) and Abigail Parkinson (right) were invited to RTE's 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Two of Fermanagh’s leading social media influencers were invited to attend the ‘live’ show of RTE programme ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

Danielle Collins and Abigail Parkinson, who have risen to fame through their activity on social media, joined forces with prestigious skin care company Bellamianta Luxury Tanning for the day out in Dublin.

Abigail has risen to fame on social media, generating a mammoth online audience, with over 29,000 followers on Instagram and 66,000 on TikTok.

The 27-year-old from Kesh recently teamed up with popular content creator Emma Jane Mooney for the online workshop which offered an insight into the role that social media is playing in society.

Meanwhile, Danielle from Enniskillen has gained a huge audience online following the promotion and creation of her TikToks. She has a staggering 77,000 followers on TikTok and a further 17,000 on Instragram.

Speaking to the Herald, aspiring actress Abigail is encouraging other females in Fermanagh to tap into the social media and online industry.

“I’m extremely busy. I have been fortunate enough to enjoy travelling to different cities this year, Krakow, Amsterdam, Dubai, London and Manchester,” said the former Miss NI contestant.

“I have another few exciting places lined up for the rest of the year, but as I do work full time alongside my own social media and extra media bits, I’ll be keeping the head down and working hard for a few months.”

