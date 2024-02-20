Fermanagh Country stars to perform in Irvinestown

MAIN MAN… The popular Vincy Walmsley has been confirmed to perform on the event.

SOME of Fermanagh’s top Country music stars are set to unite for a special fundraising dance tomorrow night in aid of raising money for the Fermanagh Down Syndrome Group.

Tomorrow (Thursday) night, Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown is set to play host to the fundraiser, which is aiming to raise proceeds for the non-profit organisation.

Derrygonnelly singer Rachel McConnell has been confirmed as one of the headline acts on the night.

A former contestant on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, McConnell launched her album ‘Right In The Middle’ and she held a number of different album releases in some of the biggest venues in Ireland.

The album was named as ‘Album of the Month’ by Phoenix Country Radio, one of Europe’s leading music broadcast stations for Country music in Ireland and in the United States of America.

Patrick Treacy from Donagh will also take to the stage at Mahon’s Hotel and he’s guaranteed to attract a large crowd from his ever-increasing fans from Fermanagh and further afield.

Vincy Walmsley, who has established himself as one of Fermanagh’s top singers and performers, is also set to take to the stage at the Irvinestown establishment for the special show.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the night with Francie Smyth, Sean Corrigan, Joe Mahon, Dermot McConnell and Malcolm Coulter all set to showcase their talents at the fundraising night.

The Fermanagh Down Syndrome Group is a non-profit organisation, which provides help and support to people who are living with the condition, and their families.

“The funds raised will pay for helping families out financially, flying to London for the person they care for needing a heart operation,” said spokesperson Susan Doyle.

“The funds pay for guest speakers, attending relevant courses, and family outings.

“We have 24 families that attend the meetings and all members have contacts one way or another who support the charity with donations, mostly from fundraisers.

“The members of the group demonstrate great teamwork which is key.”

It’s pay at the door for the night which kicks off at 8.30pm. There’ll also be a raffle on the night with proceeds raised going to the Fermanagh Down Syndrome Group.

