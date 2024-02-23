Fermanagh busker heads up Charlie’s Bar

IRVINESTOWN singer Dara Murray is becoming a rising star in the local music scene and he’s recently performed in Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen.

As part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations on Wednesday, February 14, the talented singer took centre stage at the popular Fermanagh pub.

Murray is a highly regarded singer who has risen to fame on social media, posting music videos to his almost 2,000 followers on Instagram.

He’s the latest singer to perform in Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen as part of their live-music schedule.

