FASHION: Spring is almost upon us…

Our wardrobe is massively influenced by the climate. Therefore, our wardrobes are filled to the brim with winter warmers, layers and knits.

It is safe to say that spring/summer clothes are not a priority and often our style around this time of year can fall to the wayside.

As mentioned above, staple pieces in our wardrobe include layers, blazers, trousers, jumpers and boots.

These are for the most part, suitable all year round. However, when spring has sprung, we want to be able to de-layer and dress equally as cool, without breaking the bank.

Deep dive into your wardrobe to find those hidden gems

The spring weather is a welcomed change when it arrives.

Albeit, the climate may remain chilly, but our wardrobe choices can for the most part become more adaptable.

Outfits that were once covered up by layers can be worn on full display, big coats can be replaced with lighter jackets and thick jumpers swapped out for quirky t-shirts.

Capsule wardrobes – a saving grace

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, a capsule wardrobe is the perfect solution for our current climate.

Whether it is the depths of winter or the invincible summer, maintaining an adaptable capsule wardrobe will stand the test of time, saving money, time and space.

A capsule wardrobe allows you to dress for the climate, without taking up a huge chunk of space in your wardrobe.

When you have the essentials, you can dress it up or down, depending on the occasion.

