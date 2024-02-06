Enniskillen’s Coná talks female empowerment in Belfast

LEADING LADY… Enniskillen woman Coná Daly was the guest speaker at a major event in Belfast.

ENNISKILLEN woman Coná Daly said she was ‘beyond proud’ to be selected as one of the guest speakers at a major motivational speaking event in Belfast.

Ms Daly, who recently married RNLI worker Shea, was one of the headline acts at the ‘Sisterhood Sleepover’ club event which was organised by the Un/Altered group.

“I am so honoured and beyond proud to have spoken at Un/Altered ‘Sisterhood Sleepover’ club event in Belfast in front of a group of 140,” posted Ms Daly.

“Surrounded by a group of likeminded women being vulnerable, we shared our story, tips to get through life and how to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

“This literally was bucket list for me and so much more of this to come in 2024,” she added.

In 2023, the Enniskillen woman organised and hosted a fun-filled and action-packed day of celebration in Florencecourt, which was well-attended by females from all over Fermanagh.

