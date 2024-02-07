+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineDonagh singer Patrick Treacy to headline Kinawley dance
HOME GIG… Popular Donagh singer Patrick Treacy has been confirmed as the main act at the Kinawley Community Centre concert.

Donagh singer Patrick Treacy to headline Kinawley dance

Posted: 2:30 pm February 7, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE countdown is on until Donagh singer Patrick Treacy is set to headline a major concert at the Kinawley Community Centre.

On Friday, February 16, the popular venue will host a ‘Valentines Country Night’, with leading Country music singer and critic Sean Wallace confirmed as the MC for the upcoming concert.

There’s going to be plenty of local flavour at the gig, with Donagh man Patrick Treacy and Derrygonnelly’s Rachel McConnell, headlining the night of music and entertainment at the Kinawley Community Centre.

Patrick Treacy from Donagh will attract a large crowd from his ever-increasing fans from Fermanagh and further afield.

In November, the local singer took a major step in his music career by releasing his original single, titled ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’ – in dedication to the life and career of the popular Irvinestown hotelier.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

editor@fermanaghherald.com

