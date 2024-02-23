Derrygonnelly’s Karl links up with Claudia Buckley

ON STAGE… Singer Karl Kirkpatrick is set to compete on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’.

AHEAD of making his debut on ‘Glór Tíre’, Karl Kirkpatrick recently teamed up with his mentor at a sold-out Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown.

Claudia Buckley is quickly becoming one of Ireland’s top Country music stars and she was the special guest in Irvinestown for a recent concert.

She was joined on stage by Derrygonnelly singer Karl Kirkpatrick who is set to put his talents to the test on TG4 music show ‘Glór Tíre’.

The talented musician, who regularly performs alongside Pettigo’s Paul Kelly, is one of eight Country music singers who are set to appear in the new series of the popular programme.

The 30-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his cousin Rachel McConnell who has previously represented Fermanagh on TG4’s ‘Glór Tíre’. The Derry-gonnelly farmer’s looking forward to appearing on the show.

“I feel it would be a great opportunity to further my career,” he said, ahead of the launch of the 20th series of the Country music talent show.

The Fermanagh singer is going to be mentored by Galway singer Claudia Buckley, a daughter of legendary Country music singer Jimmy Buckley.

At the recently held Northern Ireland Country Music Awards, she was named as ‘Ireland’s Favourite Country Star’.

