Derrygonnelly farmer Karl ready for TG4’s ‘Glór Tíre’

MUSIC MAN… Karl Kirkpatrick is set to appear on TG4’s ‘Glór Tíre’ later this year. Photo: Facebook

Derrygonnelly farmer Karl Kirkpatrick is set to put his singing talents to the test later this when he performs on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’.

The talented musician, who regularly performs alongside Pettigo’s Paul Kelly, is one of eight Country music singers who are set to appear in the new series of the popular programme.

The 30-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his cousin Rachel McConnell who has previously represented Fermanagh on TG4’s ‘Glór Tíre’. The Derry-gonnelly farmer’s looking forward to appearing on the show.

“I feel it would be a great opportunity to further my career,” he said, ahead of the launch of the 20th series of the Country music talent show.

It’s also been confirmed that the Fermanagh man will be mentored on the show by Galway singer Claudia Buckley, a daughter of legendary Country music singer Jimmy Buckley.

At the recently held Hot Country Awards, Claudia Buckley was named as the ‘hottest act in Irish Country Music’.

The Fermanagh singer will feature on ‘Glór Tíre’ on Tuesday, March 19, at 9.30pm.

