Derek Ryan wins big at the NI Country Awards

On Monday night, the leading Country music stars from both sides of the border descended to the Armagh City Hotel for a special night which was aimed to recognise and celebrate the best in the industry.

Fermanagh Country music star Derek Ryan was once again the big winner at the annual awards, picking up three major gongs.

The Carlow man, who’s recently relocated to Fermanagh, was named as the ‘Best Male Artist’. He also claimed the the accolades for ‘Best Album’ and ‘Best Songwriter’.

It was another hugely successful year for Ryan who is currently in the midst of a major tour of Ireland, which will see him perform in some of the biggest venues on both sides of the border.

A decorated songwriter, the ‘Hold On To Your Hat’ singer recently revealed that he’s planning to release new music later this year.

“I’m working on an album at the moment called ‘A Night Like This’ and it will be out, hopefully, soon,” confirmed the 40-year-old singing sensation, earlier this year.

“While the last album (Pure & Simple) was stripped back, this one is full on and a bit of experimentation with a couple of soft rock songs. Obviously, there are loads of jives on there as well.”

